Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $610.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 610 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.95), with a volume of 139039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($8.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £330.64 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 510.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 495.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

