Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.21. 79,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

