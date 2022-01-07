Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. 32,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

