Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,020 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

