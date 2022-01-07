Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $$44.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

