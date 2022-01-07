Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.