Sovarnum Capital L.P. Has $361,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.