Sovarnum Capital L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up about 2.1% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

