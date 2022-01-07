Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 40,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.7% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

