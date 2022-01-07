Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 750 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

NYSE SQ opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

