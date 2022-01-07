SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 6,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

