SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $169.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $179.10 million. SP Plus posted sales of $119.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.47. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $661.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

