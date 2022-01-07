SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

