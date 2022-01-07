SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

