SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,619 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $55,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

