SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 158,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,676,938 shares.The stock last traded at $46.01 and had previously closed at $45.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XME. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

