Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 342.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.62).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON SPT traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 256.80 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 801,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.94. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

