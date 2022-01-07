Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 342.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.62).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON SPT traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 256.80 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 801,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.94. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

