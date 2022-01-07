Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.01 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post sales of $971.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $975.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $964.11 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $498.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

