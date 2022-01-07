Spore Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,538.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Spore coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $12,538.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars.

