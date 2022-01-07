Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $143.49 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.31 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

