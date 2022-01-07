ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $87.85 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,947 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $152.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

