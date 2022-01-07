Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stantec by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stantec by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

