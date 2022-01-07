Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.74%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

