Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down to $111.14

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.14, but opened at $108.90. Starbucks shares last traded at $109.25, with a volume of 75,465 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

