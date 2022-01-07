StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Get StarTek alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE SRT opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $206.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.