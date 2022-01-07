StarterCoin (STAC) Achieves Market Cap of $43,316.16

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $43,316.16 and approximately $50.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

