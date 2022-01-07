State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

