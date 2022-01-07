State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $72,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.