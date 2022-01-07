State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $89,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

MMC stock opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

