State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $99.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $99,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

