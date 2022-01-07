State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,373 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $113,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.