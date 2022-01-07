State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,033 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $64,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

ECL stock opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.95. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

