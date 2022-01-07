State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $76,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

