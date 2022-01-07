State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in State Street by 46.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

