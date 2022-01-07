Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 58.0% in December

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,063,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS STMH opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

