Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 97100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Specifically, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,724 in the last quarter.

Get Stem alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.