Stephen A. Riddick Sells 21,780 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.59 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

