Stephens Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $310.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $325.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.28.

NYSE NSC opened at $296.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.84 and a 200-day moving average of $268.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

