Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,091,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. 242,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,296. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

