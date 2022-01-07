Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 293,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 166.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 225,103 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Steven Madden stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

