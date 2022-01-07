STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.08

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.08 ($43.27) and traded as high as €43.92 ($49.90). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €43.62 ($49.56), with a volume of 1,393,401 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.16 ($50.18).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.08.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

