STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $49.12

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.12, but opened at $51.18. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 116,100 shares traded.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 775,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,451,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

