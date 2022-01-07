Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.
In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
JOAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
