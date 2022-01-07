Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Financials Call Options (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SKF opened at $7.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials are set to reverse split on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.
ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.
