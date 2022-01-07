Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Financials Call Options (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,672% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SKF opened at $7.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials are set to reverse split on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

