Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

