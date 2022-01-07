Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

