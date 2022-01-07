Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.