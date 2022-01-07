Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $20.03 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

