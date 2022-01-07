Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

