Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Invests $231,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.31. The company has a market capitalization of $338.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

